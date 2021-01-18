Kwaw Kese details why he divorced his American wife

Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Kofi Botchwey, well known as Kwaw Kese, has opened up on why his first marriage ended.

Speaking about why his marriage with his American wife, Ann ended after six (6) years of being together, in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Kwaw Kese stated that love goes where love is.



According to him, you can meet someone who has everything in the world, but if there is no love, it will be difficult for you to sustain the relationship for a long time.



The ‘Victory’ composer stated that the love between Ann was very tight when they first met.



Sadly, Kwaw Kese said their love for each other diminished at a point.

The rapper stressed that sometimes it is better to let things go than to hang on it while in pains.



Kwaw Kese explained that they both agreed to part ways. Currently, Kwaw Kese is married to Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour, the couple have three children.



Watch the full interview below:



