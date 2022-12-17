Kwaw Kese has GH₵13,000 sitting in GHAMRO's black box – Rex Omar

Interim Chairman of GHAMRO, Rex Omar

Kwaw Kese’s rants about not being paid any royalties have gotten a reply from the camp of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

The Ghanaian rapper disclosed in a tweet that no royalties have been paid to him after 20 years of doing music.



He also opened up about the struggles of Ghanaian musicians as they finance everything themselves.



But in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the Interim Chairman of GHAMRO, Rex Omar told Ghanaian journalist, Kwame Dadzie that Kwaw is having about GH₵13,000 cedis sitting in their black box.



According to him, the ‘Adodam’ rapper has not updated his records despite the calls placed to him on this subject.



Rex elucidated that Kwaw Kese will be paid if he gives them his details.

Kwame reported Rex Omar’s account: “I just spoke to Rex Omar, the interim Chairman of GHAMRO on the claim by Kwaw Kese that he has not been paid any royalties since he started music.



"According to Rex, Kwaw Kese was a member of the old COSGA but when COSGA was spilt into three CMOs by law, birthing GHAMRO for musicians, Kwaw Kese did not update his records with them.



"Rex told me they have called Kwaw umpteenth times to update his records but he has not done that.



"He also added that at the moment, Kwaw Kese has about 13,000 cedis sitting in their black box. He only needs to give them his details to get his money.”



