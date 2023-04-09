Kwaw Kese reacts to COP Kofi Boakye’s retirement

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese

Source: ghpage

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has sent a message to retired Commissioner of Police, COP Kofi Boakye.

This comes after he announced his retirement in a plush ceremony witnessed on social media with scores of celebrities in attendance.



COP Kofi Boakye was considered one of the finest and most hardworking police officers the service had ever produced.



His reign as the regional commander of the Ashanti Region was highly commendable as it ensured orderliness in the country as a whole.



As people bid him farewell, several heartwarming messages flooded social media in appreciation of his good work.



However, Kwaw Kese has sent a cryptic message to the COP on Twitter.

The rapper, who was arrested for publicly smoking Indian hemp sometime in 2014, under the leadership of COP Kofi Boakye, took to social media and wrote,



"There’s time for everything my don, a time to arrest and a time to retire. Happy retirement my don."



Netizens have dropped interesting comments beneath Kwaw Kese's post.



