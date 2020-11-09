Kwaw Kese reacts to Sarkodie’s new hit Happy Day

Rapper Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian Fante rapper, Kwaw Kese has given his take on the controversy surrounding award-winning rapper Sarkodie’s new hit ‘Happy Day’ with a freestyle.

The song which was released last week (Monday 2nd November 2020) made waves on both traditional and social media with most people insisting the rapper had taken some money from the ruling government due to the song’s lyrics.



It has been alleged that Sarkodie took money from the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to compose the song for them as an endorsement towards the upcoming December 7 elections.



Although the entire song was not dedicated to endorsing the NPP, the rapper in some parts of the song spoke about the end of dumsor ever since the current President came into power and how his child will benefit from the Free SHS policy put in place by the current government. He went on to encourage and called on Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo a 2nd term in office. He said in twi “Nana toaso” which means ‘Nana continue’.



In Kwaw Kese’s freestyle, he asked people who were judging and bad-mouthing Sarkodie and other musicians who were endorsing politicians for the upcoming elections to stop. He believes it is their choice and should be allowed to do what pleases them. He challenged Ghanaians to do same if they want to.



He said in his freestyle ”go for yours too, money is good. Last four years Shatta went for his and bought a yellow mansion Sark refused to understand so this year he’s also gone for his. Even if you refuse to understand there’s nothing that can be done about it. Samini has also taken his pension pay and he’s headed to Wa; today’s a holiday”.

Some supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have registered their displeasure after the musician, Sarkodie endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The song attracted mixed reactions following its release. Fanatics of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were extremely happy after Sarkodie asked Ghanaians to vote for their leader in the forthcoming general elections.



Supporters of the NDC on the other hand were not happy about the development. Comments sighted show how unhappy these supporters were. They thought the only way to pay the rapper back is to stop listening to his songs.



Celebrities endorsing political figures have become a norm in the country currently. However, the implications of one endorsing a political party or leader are somehow felt after their opponents are voted back to power.



Regardless of other celebrities endorsing and openly supporting political parties in other parts of the world, their music careers do not suffer but sometimes flourish even more. But the same cannot be said in Ghana.

Recently, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, who heavily relied on celebrity endorsement in the 2016 elections stated that because of the repercussions this has on the careers of endorsing musicians, he has refused to engage their services this time around.



Now, the questions on the minds of lots of people include, Is it time for musicians to stop endorsing political parties since it affects their fan base?



