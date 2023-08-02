29
MenuEntertainment
Twi News

Kwaw Kese’s ‘coup tweet’ that has triggered reactions

Kwaw Kese Shade.png play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Kwaw Kese

Wed, 2 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese has in a tweet commented on the ongoing political turmoil in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, expressing his hopes that Ghanaian politicians are taking note of the regional instability.

The West African region has been grappling with numerous challenges in recent times, with political instability and armed conflicts affecting several countries including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

On May 24, 2021, Mali’s President, Bah N’daw, Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane and Minister of Defence, Souleymane Doucoure were captured by the Malian Army led by Vice President, Assimi Goita as the head of the junta. They subsequently announced that N’daw and OUane were stripped of their powers pending new general elections to be held in 2022.

In September 2022, a coup d'etat took place in Burkina Faso, barely 10 months after the last one that removed democratically elected Christian Roch Marc Kabore from power. Reports of heavy artillery gunfire in the wee hours of September 30 and heavy military presence in parts of the capital Ouagadougou raised fears of a takeover.

On July 26, 2023, soldiers appeared on national TV in Niger to announce the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum. The officials numbering 10 belonged to different institutions of the security architecture reading by their uniforms.

TWI NEWS

The announcer identified as Col. Major Amadou Abdramane, wearing a blue uniform was seated as the nine others lined up behind him. The announcement aside from confirming the ouster of Bazoum, dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions, and closed the country's borders.

Reacting to this, Kwaw Kese tweeted: “Whatever is happening in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger is not too far away from Ghana. I hope our politicians are taking notes.”

His tweet sighted by GhanaWeb has garnered numerous reactions. Below are a few.









BB

You can also watch some of our programmes below.







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: