Kwaw Kese tells story of 'dead person' rising to dance to his music

Kwaw Kese 3h3.png Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese has told a story about a dead person rising to dance to one of his many hit songs.

The Madtime Entertainment boss was on Accra 100.5 FM today, Thursday, December 22, 2022.

"I'm the only artiste whose songs have resurrected a dead person," he told Nana Romeo on the 'Ayekoo Ayekoo' mid-morning show.

"One time, someone told me he saw an individual rush out of a cemetery to join a party where my song 'Nonsense' was playing," he narrated. "He returned to his grave afterwards."

"True story. He came out of the cemetery to come dance to my song and afterwards, no one knows where he went. He vanished," he continued.

"If it had not happened, I wouldn't have been told. People witnessed it," he pressed.

He asserted that: "I can give you five songs of mine that when you play, a cripple will rise to dance and after it's done playing, he will resume his former state."

"He will be energised to move. The song will energise him. He won't even know where the energy came from," he touted.

He asserted also that since his 'Dondo' megahit of 2019, there has been no exciting hit song in the country.

"The system [industry] is dry [unexciting]," he said.

