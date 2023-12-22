Kwaw Kesse throws jabs at Shatta Wale amid #PlayGhana controversy

Popular artiste, Emmanuel Kwesi Botwe also known as Kwaw Kese, has thrown jabs at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale over his stance on the #PlayGhana initiative.
Recall that Shatta Wale, in reaction to the initiative launched by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to promote the playing of ninety percent Ghanaian songs on the radio and at events, made a mockery of the move.
He insisted that foreign music, especially Nigerian songs, had come to stay and would have more relevance than Ghanaian songs in the country.
In response to Shatta Wale’s claims, Kwaw Kesse lambasted Shatta Wale for his sudden shift in allegiances, citing the latter’s highly publicised social media rants in late 2022 over a lack of support from Nigeria.
Citing a video captured by GhanaWeb of Shatta Wale claiming that Ghanaians who supported the Play Ghana agenda were "fools,” Kwaw Kese accused Shatta Wale of being a Nigerian and questioned if he could be trusted.
“You can tell ur man is a full Jon. He was fighting Naija gidi gidi, today he’s a Nigerian. Senior Mumu,” he said in a tweet.
“U dissed Wizkid give warning shot all and after he come GH you go moa urself like tortoise dey beg for picture. Senior Mumu,” he further said.
Kwaw Kese and Shatta Wale have been at loggerheads since 2018. Their beef has consisted of social media banter and diss songs directed at each other. Despite a short break in 2020, the duo have been back at each other’s throats.
ID/NOQ
