Kweku Bany is Mentor 2020 winner

Team Adina member Kweku Bany has become the latest winner of popular music reality show Mentor on TV3.

The South Western Zone member beat competition from Ayeyi, Semenhyia and Netty – in that particular order – to win the car and cash prize of GH¢10,000.



It was a night to behold as the six finalists brought their A-game to the finals, held at TV3‘s Studio B under strict Covid-19 protocols on Sunday, December 27.



Lyte, who had had a second chance in the competition after returning to the show despite being evicted earlier, set the ball rolling with ‘Bebe’.



It was the start of the first round, which saw the finalists perform their own recorded songs.

Unfortunately, Lyte – together with Hyndu – could not make it to the final round.



With the battle lines drawn, Ayeyi, Kweku Bany, Semenhyia and Netty had to outdo each other to not only drive home the car but also assume the bragging rights.



It was all-Stonebwoy for the top performers as Kweku Bany did his own rendition of the multiple award-winning dancehall artiste’s ‘People Dey’



