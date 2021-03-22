Kweku Darlington: The rap sensation taking ‘Asakaa’ drill to the next level

Kweku Darlington who recently dropped the “Sika Aba Fie” single along with Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick

Rap music is not new in Ghana, with lots of local stars making a name for themselves over the past years but the past few months has witnessed a revolution in Ghanaian rap with the new artistes emerging from Kumasi, the second biggest city of Ghana.

Kweku Darlington, one of the burgeoning stars from Kumasi or “Kumerica” as popularly known by youthful folks, is taking ‘Asakaa’ music drill to another level with his ruthless rap vibes.



The ‘Asakaa’ term connotes aggressive and hard-hitting music from the Kumerica sub-culture that has made waves across the globe.



Kweku Darlington who recently dropped the “Sika Aba Fie” single along with Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick has made tremendous waves topping musical charts and racking good streaming numbers across various digital platforms.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Kweku Darlington revealed that his music dream started at the age of 14 when he developed the habit of writing & recording songs which according to him was his only source of happiness having lost his mum in the early stage of his career.

Kweku Darlington who doubles as beatmaker rose to fame on the streets of Accra and Kumasi after participating in the most talked-about reality show in Ghana; TV3 Mentor but was evicted in the early stage.



Despite not having a successful debut on the biggest music reality show in Ghana, his talent was spotted by YVE Digital, one of Ghana’s largest music and distribution company who have the likes of Fameye, Okyeame Kwame, Opanka, Lilwin, Yaw Tog Sista Afia as clients.



This is what Yaw Tog, the biggest breakout star of the Asakaa music drill had to say about Kweku Darlington: “He is a very good rapper and shouldn’t be underestimated at all. I have worked with him on a couple of songs and I can confidently say he is a good talent.”



Kweku Darlington is expected to follow up on his “Sika Aba Fie” hit song with some big collaborations and music fans should breeze themselves for some good rap music.