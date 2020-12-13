Kweku Darlington's latest single making waves

Musician Kweku Darlington

Source: Simon Asare, Contributor

New Ghanaian singer on the block, Kweku Darlington has made waves in the music circles following the release of his new single titled "Toto".

Darlington is always known for releasing conceptual songs that advise and entertains and his new banger is not an exception.



The new track produced by himself would thrill music lovers considering the reverberating traditional tunes that it carries along.



On his journey to discover why people pay a lot of money to women just to have a one night stand with them, Kweku Darlington asks married men, young men and every male the secret ladies have that makes them go crazy.

The year 2020 has not been good but a dose of Kweku Darlington's new single will certainly keep your feet wobbling as the festive season approaches.





