Kweku Darlington's single 'Osama' making waves

Source: GNA

Ghanaian artiste Kweku Darlington is making waves with his new street anthem titled "Osama".

The rapper, singer, and songwriter, on this new jam produced by Jay Scratch serenade music lovers with some catchy hooks and rap prowess.



Knowns for his powerful works, Kweku Darlington wows fans with another banger that is laced with tender guitar and tickles of piano keys all mixed with a jamming drum tone that brings in the warmth music lovers will desire.



Speaking about his new single, Kweku Darlington said: "I continue to explore my versatility in music and I know my fans would enjoy this whole new vibe from me. Music lovers should get their dancing shoes and hit the dance floor."



"Your sugar got me feeling like aah, enemies we be killing them kpa, Carry your love from Abuja to Kumasi body. Your body you dey carry so fire.

"What a bombshell with no drama, and anytime you see trouble, I will be coming like Osama," Excerpts of the chilling and charming lyrics of the new jam.



Kweku Darlington who has emerged as a top rap act in recent months has received numerous commendations from music legends including Okyeame Kwame and Reggie Rockstone.



The "Sika Aba Fie" hitmaker has made progress in his music career dropping back-to-back hits including "Sika Kankan", "Baabi Awu", "Go Slow" and "Onipa"



