Kweku Darlington to release remix of 'Happy Day' featuring Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, Amerado

Hiplife artiste, Kweku Darlington

Source: Kweku Darlington management

Kweku Darlington, the rising star in the Hiplife music scene, has set the music world ablaze with the release of the highly-anticipated remix of his single 'Happy Day'.

This remix features an impressive collaboration with three of Ghana's topmost talented artists, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, and Amerado.



Produced by the prolific Khendi Beatz, this track is poised to become the anthem of the year, bringing a fresh twist to the Afro-Fusion genre.



'Happy Day (remix) is a captivating blend of infectious melodies, witty lyricism, and irresistible beats.



Kweku Darlington, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, and Amerado bring their unique styles and lyrical prowess to the table, creating a harmonious fusion that promises to captivate music enthusiasts worldwide.



With Khendi Beatz's impeccable production, the remix elevates the original track to new heights, infusing it with even more energy and vibrancy.

The song's compelling rhythm and catchy hooks are set to make it a staple at parties, on radio airwaves, and across streaming platforms.



Kweku Darlington, known for his storytelling abilities, dives into themes of success, celebration, and the joy of life, making 'Happy Day (remix) a perfect track for every occasion.



The infusion of Yaw Tog's distinct drill-inspired delivery, Kweku Flick's lyrical finesse, and Amerado's thought-provoking verses add layers of depth to the song, ensuring that listeners are not only entertained but also engaged.



This remix is a testament to the incredible talent within the Ghanaian music industry, showcasing the collaborative spirit and creativity of these four artists.



'Happy Day (remix) is not just a song; it's an experience that celebrates life and unity, inviting everyone to join in the celebration.

As the Afro-Fusion genre continues to gain international recognition, Kweku Darlington, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, Amerado, and Khendi Beatz are leading the charge with 'Happy Day (remix)'.



This track is a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of music and creating memorable, genre-defying hits.



'Happy Day (remix)' is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video, directed by a renowned director, promises to be a visual spectacle that complements the song's energy and charisma.



Join the celebration, and experience the magic of 'Happy Day (remix) on October 13, 2023.