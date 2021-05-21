Kweku Flick doesn’t only sing like me, he talks like me too – Kwesi Arthur

. Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur has asserted that Kweku Flick talks just like him

Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur has maintained that aside from ‘singing alike’, his colleague, Kweku Flick also sounds like him in real life.



In an interview with Sammy Flex on May 20, 2021, Kwesi Arthur recounted an instance where he once felt like he was listening to himself during a phone conversation with the Flick.



“I spoke to him on the phone for the first time and it felt like I was talking to myself. He sounds so much like me and it is crazy. I was blown,” he established.

Touching on whether fans should expect a collaboration from both of them soon, the ‘Grind day’ hitmaker said:



“It needs to make sense to both of us. A collaboration will happen. It might take time but it will definitely happen because I’d love to work with him,” he stated.



Asked whether the similarities between them won't in any way affect the business aspect of his craft, Kwesi Arthur said:



“I don’t see it like that. We all have the chance to thrive. The sky is big enough for everyone to fly,”



It can be recalled that scores of music fans have claimed that the new artiste is emulating Kwesi Arthur’s style.

This was after Kweku Flick released his single titled ‘Money’ which a lot of Ghanaians thought belonged to Kwesi Arthur.



