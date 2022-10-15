Kweku Flick releases Black Stars Anthem song for 2022 World Cup

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian musician, Kweku Flick has released a song for the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The hip-pop artiste dropped the much-anticipated song on Thursday, October 14, 2022, after teasing Ghanaians with a snippet in September.
The song is expected to become an instant banger for the Black Stars at the World Cup.
Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus’ name is at the centre of the song with the likes of Ayew, Kofi-Kyereh, Partey, Amartey, Wollacott, Djiku and others getting mentions.
Ghana will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup which begins in November.
Listen to Kweku Flick’s Black Stars song below
Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:
JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori suffers new injury in South Africa
- Samuel Owusu eyes Black Stars call-up ahead of World Cup
- Goalkeeper Ati Zigi World Cup hopes alive after Richard Ofori's injury
- My ultimate goal is to represent Ghana at the World Cup – Jojo Wollacott
- Kweku Flick releases Black Stars World Cup song
- Read all related articles