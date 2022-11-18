0
Kweku Flick’s manager hints debut album release

Kweku Flick And His Manager A photo of Kweku Flick and his manager, Michael Asante

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Mr. Michael Asante, popularly known in showbiz as BKC Boss, has hinted at an album release by his rising artiste, Kweku Flick.

Kweku Flick has had recent success with the release of his “King of Melodies” Extended Play, which racked up over five million streams across various streaming platforms.

According to Mr. Asante, who doubles as the Chief Executive of record label BKC Music, the release of King of Melodies by his sensational artiste was met with lots of love from music fans.

“I must appreciate the love shown to Kweku Flick during his short spell in the music industry. The EP was relatively successful in terms of its impressive number of streams.

“I know fans are eagerly awaiting the release of an album, and hopefully we get to serve them with some jamming tunes, so they should watch out,” he said in an interview.

Mr. Asante added that there would be some mega collaborations in Kweku Flick’s upcoming project that he believes would make waves around the world.

He added that he had nurtured a new crop of artists, including Mickey Lux, who is poised to make the spotlight with his unique musical prowess.

Kweku Flick has been one of the rising music stars in Ghana since the release of his groundbreaking single titled “Money.”

