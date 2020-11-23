Kweku Greene gains international recognition as he features on Rotimi's song compilation

Kweku Greene [L], Rotimi [R]

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Ghanaian Afro-fusion act, Frank Bortey, known professionally as Kweku Greene has been hooked on an international compilation deal after his songs maced the attention of Nigerian-American singer, actor, and model, Olurotimi Akinosho, popularly known as Rotimi.

By this, the young music liege will have his works featured and promoted on Rotimi Tunes, a platform that has taken the onus to help patter songs of budding artistes across the globe, mahala.



Confirming this, Rotimi in an Instagram chat with Kweku Greene lauded his scenic talent, assuring him of his support to help pillage the entire western market with his songs by way of this compilation.



Kweku Greene will through this compilation have his songs gain grounds on the international scenes and to reach larger audiences.



Together with his management (Horizon Records GH), Kweku Greene urged fans and Ghanaians at large to keep up the support as they keep working hard to deliver their promise of putting Ghanaian music on its deserved pedestal. They are certain this is the beginning of bigger surprises and a big win for the Ghana music industry.

Kweku Greene is currently out and promoting the visuals for juju which was directed by award-winning director PKMI and can be accessed on all digital platforms.



‘Juju’, is a sashayed intermediary song brewed in a sanguine environment and aims at creating an inseparable bond between lovers to Ollie their relationships. It is currently one of the biggest hit not only in Ghana but the entire African continent and will soon hit the western market.





Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor