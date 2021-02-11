Kweku Greene out with new song 'Dombolo'

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Afrobeat sensation and Horizon Records GH crooner, Kweku Greene, has released his first single of the year dubbed ‘Dombolo’.

Announcing his presence last year with Famous and Juju, Frank Bortey, stage named Kweku Greene has relentlessly released another tongue-wagging smash hit, awing fans with resilient dominance in the music charts across Africa.



The uniquely crafted song was made to perfectly create a suitable ambience for lovers and, of course, Dombolo is a perfect choice to celebrate a loved one this valentine.



With a groovy rhythmic feel and a soothing voice to match, Kweku Greene is fast rising to become one of Ghana’s best songwriters in the history of Ghanaian music.

The song, Dombolo was produced by two bars and has supporting visuals to match. It can be accessed on all digital platforms or, visit his social media handles for updates.





