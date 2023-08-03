Kweku Melody vows to elevate Ghana's pride through Afrobeat

Rising star Kweku Melody

Source: Ebenezer Akandurugo, Contributor

Rising star Kweku Melody is on a mission to showcase the rich musical heritage of Ghana to the world through his dynamic Afrobeat sound. With a dedication to making his homeland and the Upper East region proud, Kweku Melody has just dropped his latest track titled "Play Boy," signalling the start of an exciting journey filled with promising projects.

The talented artist recently took to his Facebook page to share the news, stating, "I want to make Ghana and the people of Upper East Proud with the Afrobeat sound, and my latest song Play Boy is a testament and the beginning of many great projects." This declaration of intent has caught the attention of music enthusiasts and fans alike, generating a wave of excitement for what's to come.

"Play Boy" is more than just a song; it's a representation of his commitment to infusing his unique musical style with the vibrant Afrobeat genre. The track delivers an energetic fusion of traditional African rhythms, infectious beats, and contemporary influences, showcasing his versatility and artistic prowess. With its catchy hooks and rhythmic melodies, "Play Boy" is already being touted as a potential hit that could captivate audiences both locally and globally.