Kweku Ormano shares how he quit his 9-5 job for ' Free The Youth'

Free The Youth

Head of Operations and co-founder of Ghana’s streetwear fashion brand, Free The Youth, Richard Kweku Ormano, has opened up about the events that led to his decision to leave his 9-5 job and focus on the fashion brand.

In an interview on Y 107.9 FM’s Myd Morning Radio Show with host, Rev Erskine, Kweku Ormano who was with the team revealed that he had been working as an account officer at DBX before he quit his job to pursue his passion with Free The Youth,



He shared that ultimately, the untimely demise of Shace Winfred Mensah also a co-founder of the brand, sparked his decision to quit his full-time job.



“I quit work and you know especially when I lost our brother Shace I was like this is what I was called for do so I just had to quit,” Kweku Ormano said.



However, when he spoke to his dad about his decision to quit his job, Kweku Ormano had to come up with a reason to justify his actions.



“I first spoke to my dad but gave him a reason that I had back pains which made me quit but that wasn’t the actual reason of course,” he revealed.

“The reason was I lost my head and I started to question my purpose. I just had to drop everything and just take the baton of Free The Youth and then carry along with the group.”



Kweku Ormano’s decision to leave his 9-5 job and focus on Free The Youth has proven to be a successful one. The fashion brand has gained a following in Ghana and beyond, with its unique streetwear fashion designs and its focus on empowering young people.



With Kweku Ormano’s financial background and experience, he has played a crucial role in the success of the brand as Head of Operations.



His revelation comes as an inspiration to young people who are struggling to find their purpose and are considering taking a risk to pursue their passion.