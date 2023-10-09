Kwesi Arthur apologizes to colleague over song lyrics

Ghanaian rapper,Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian rapper and afrobeat artiste Kwesi Arthur has apologised to Bigg Homie Flee for lyrics that were targeted at him in a song.

Big Homie Flee, real name Kojo Okoampah, is a musician and designer who has been influential in the Ghanaian music space.



He had featured as the intro voice for Kwesi Arthur’s hit track, “Grind Day”, as well as designed merchandise for Kwesi Arthur’s first New York show.



He was also the intro voice in Black Sherif’s “Second Sermon” video and Kwesi Arthur's Live from 233.



While it is unclear what caused the rift between the two, Kwesi Arthur took to his Twitter handle to apologise to Bigg Homie Flee, indicating that some lyrics on his “Pain Interlude” song were directed at him.



“I want to apologise to Kojo aka Homie Flee for the lyrics in Pain Interlude which was released earlier this year by myself. I hope this message finds you well. #alllove” he posted.

The song in question features Kwesi Arthur talking about betrayal and pain over lost friendships, with some lyrics expressing his sentiments.



"My big homies turned to bitch homies what be nex? …..Make I talk about the pain/No pain, no gain/We go never be the same… Friends turn to foes/Friends turn to foes… How you break the code? / I should have seen through you / I dey wonder why the hearts of men be full of evil / I dey wonder how will life be if we never rhymed / You win some and lose some in this game of life," the lyrics of the song says.



While Bug Homie Flee has yet to reply publicly to the apology, many on social media have commended Kwesi Arthur for the bold step and hoped for a comeback from the rapper.





I want to apologise to Kojo aka Homie Flee for the lyrics in Pain Interlude which was released earlier this year by myself. I hope this message finds you well. #alllove — KWESI ARTHUR (@KWESIARTHUR_) October 9, 2023

