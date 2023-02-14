2
Kwesi Arthur cuts off his dreadlocks

49344976 Kwesi Arthur displays his cut hair

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has cut off his signature dreadlocks.

The 'Winning' hitmaker made this known via Twitter, Monday, February 13, 2023.

"African hair extension for sale," he wrote as caption for the post which had attached to it a picture of the Tema-based award-winning artiste in a pair of trousers, singlet, cap turned to the side and what looked like his shaved dreadlocks in a bundle in his left hand. He held the hair to his left ear as one would a cell phone.

Kwesi sported eyebrow slits also.

It is not immediately known why the 29-year-old rapper and singer-songwriter cut his hair but he had been growing it since his 'Grind Day' hit in 2017.

