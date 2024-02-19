Kwesi Arthur partners Tieme Music on new project 'This is not the Tape III'

Kwesi Arthur

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Kwesi Arthur has partnered with Tieme Music, giving the Ghanaian-owned music distribution company exclusive distribution rights for Kwesi Arthur's upcoming project, "This is not the Tape III," on all major digital streaming platforms.

The first release under the new partnership is Kwesi Arthur's 'Jungle' music featuring IDK.



Kwesi Arthur, who has risen to the top of Ghana's music scene, joins the Tieme Music team with enthusiasm and purpose. This partnership only seems right as it comes at a time when Kwesi Arthur is looking to expand his reach into new markets globally and expressing his commitment to supporting Ghanaian-owned music companies and entrepreneurship in the music space.



He mentioned that, over a short period, he's impressed with what the brand Tieme Music is doing in the Ghanaian music industry and is ready to partner with them to work hand in hand to put Ghanaian music on the map.

Franck Osei, also known as Osei Da Producer, the CEO of Tieme Music, was thrilled to announce the partnership with Kwesi Arthur, saying, "The partnership marks an exciting chapter in our company, and we couldn't be more honoured to amplify Kwesi Arthur's incredible talent to audiences worldwide. Together, we're poised to redefine the music landscape and bring unforgettable experiences to fans everywhere."



Tieme Music was established in 2022 and has quickly gained success with acts like Jay Bahd, Reggie Osei, Kwaku DMC, Skyface SDW, Ko-Jo Cue, Beeztrap KOTM, Himra (Cote d'ivoire), Xlimkid and other amazing talents on their roster.