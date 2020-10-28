Kwesi Arthur receives praise for performance at BET Hip Hop Cypher

Rapper, Kwesi Arthur

Joining the likes of Sarkodie as one of the few rappers to be on the BET Hip Hop Cypher, Kwesi Arthur in the 15th BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 delivered some fire verses on the cypher.

Representing Ghana, Kwesi Arthur rapped alongside P-Kuttah (South Africa), Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), Elisabeth Ventura (Angola).



Some Ghanaians took Twitter to express their joy with Kwesi Arthurs verse.



Fellow Ghanaian rapper wrote, “Kwesi Arthur ankasa i sure say them times he always dey get A for geography because the way he always dey put Ghana on the map be serious.”



Another user @Lexthegreatt wrote, “With about 53 seconds he did the best he could. “ I put the shell in shellings…”

One user @gershawn100keys praised Kwesi Arthur for his dance moves saying, ”That lil dance he did @ “I still Dey chop gari with beans “ line.“



The BET Awards is the biggest celebration of black entertainers in the world.



The yearly cypher of hip-hop artistes has launched the career of many musicians or the first to give them the mainstream limelight.



A case in point is Nicki Minaj’s feature in the 2009 cypher.