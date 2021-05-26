Kwesi Arthur reveals why his style remains the same

Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste and proud Tema boy, Kwesi Arthur, has talked about why his style, both personal branding and musical style has not changed like other artistes since he got into the music industry.

Interviewed on the Dryve of Your Lyfe which airs on Y107.9FM, Kojo Manuel acknowledged that Kwesi Arthur has stayed grounded and linked to his roots and this has always been obvious in his style of rap since he got into the music industry, unlike other artistes who begin to switch to new styles after a while in the industry.



Questioned about how he has been able to stay true to himself in terms of his personal branding and musical style, Kwesi replied that, “People don’t really change. They just show you who they truly are if they don’t need you but I am a Tema boy and I care about my people. I kinda like being home and this is who I truly am so I can’t be someone else and there can only be one me”.

Further speaking on how he handles the music business now that he does not work with Ground Up as closely as he used to, Kwesi disclosed that he has a very good team and although they are still growing and learning, they are able to help him co-ordinate stuff.