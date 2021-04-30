0
Kwesi Clichy out with visuals for new single ‘Your Love’

Fri, 30 Apr 2021 Source: GhBlogger, Contributor

Budding artiste, Kwesi Clichy has dished out another masterpiece dubbed “Your Love”.

After serving us with his debut single titled “I Do” last month which garnered a lot of airplay in our radio space, Clichy is out there with another banger for those in love.

The song talks about a lover who is willing to do anything for his/her partner despite constant complaints from backbiters.

The video was shot and directed by SearcyProductions.

Watch the video below;

