Kwesi Promzy features Strongman on 'Libation' remix

Talented artiste Kwesi Promzy is back again with a remix of his potential street banger, Libation featuring Ghana rap heavyweight Strongman.

The song has a thought-provoking indigenous theme that fills listeners with emotions.



Strongman also took it to another level by laying catchy lyrics to complement Promzy’s mastery.

The song was mixed and mastered by talented engineer Otitibeatz, who has been working with Promzy for quite some time now.



