Kwesi TumTum out with new single 'Local vibes'

Source: Kwesi Tumtum, Contributor

Before he came to be known as Kwesi TumTum, the emerging Afrobeats singer/songwriter went by stage name Black Icon and briefly appeared on GH One’s 'The Next Big Thing'.

He is kickstarting the year on a musical note with the new single, 'Local Vibes'.



His label Sharp Lane Records brought together a creative sound engineering team that spanned the globe; Froobie da Noobz, (Kwesi TumTum's good friend and frequent collaborator) Ogee Xeng, Jay Bos, ace bass guitar player Nee Mantse as well as a label venture partner, Ensiha Digital.



The song’s global release coincides with the commemorative National Chocolate Day weekend activities. The music artiste aims to inspire an audience to fall in love with the idea of venturing into Ghana's many local scenes and buying from within local retail spaces and brands. He hopes the project will help generate a little boost for the local economy.



Reconnecting with Director Cray for the music video, Kwesi TumTum delivers a stunning performance that is homely and reminiscent of a particular era in West Africa's highlife musical history.

Zoltan Ohemeng-Boakye aka Kwesi TumTum grew up in a large, loving travelling family. All the hopping around shaped and influenced his value set and the cultural references channelled through his music, messaging and storytelling.



Listen to the song below:





Source: Kwesi Tumtum, Contributor