Entertainment

Kyeiwaa has not snatched anyone’s husband - Close pal reveals

Ghanaian actress, Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, and her husband-Michael Kissi Asare finally held their marriage ceremony in the United States of America after it was postponed some months ago.

The colourful and fun-filled ceremony was attended by close friends and families of the couple.



As the marriage ceremony was announced, one of the questions some people asked back home (in Ghana) was the relationship status of the man.



It would be recalled that the actress was caught in a marriage scandal after her marriage with one Daniel Akwasi Osei aka America Man went viral in 2015.



Reports were rife that American Man was married to Florence Kyei and he still went ahead to marry the popular Kumawood actress, Kyeiwaa.



It appears the people who posed the questions about the status of Kyeiwaa’s current husband were based on what happened some years ago.

However, a close pal to the couple has told ZionFelix in an interview on ‘Z News’ that the actress has not snatched anyone’s husband.



Frank stated categorically that the man, Mr Michael Kissi Asare was single before he tied the knot with Kyeiwaa.



When asked whether Mr Asare has children or not, Frank said he cannot confirm that as at the time this interview was conducted, but he will give the audience of Zionfelix.net an update after he has finished with his checks.



Listen to the full interview below.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.