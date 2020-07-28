Entertainment

Kyeiwaa’s Marriage Ceremony: Bride and groom’s first dance is awesome

Kyeiwaa and her husband on the dance floor

The marriage of Ghanaian actress Rose Mensah popularly known as Kyeiwaa came off in the United States on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Kyeiwaa and her husband Michael Kissi Asare looked like royalty in their attire at the ceremony attended by a select group of family and friends.



The couple's wedding was initially planned for March 21 this year but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic which has hit the United States very hard.



The couple's beautiful traditional wedding came off on Friday, July 24.



The highlight of the couple's white wedding was their first dance.

This couple had several unique ideas at their wedding, but most impressive was their very awesome first dance.



Watch the video below to get inspiration for your own first dance.





