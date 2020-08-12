Music

Kyeiwaa ventures into music, drops first gospel song after wedding

Veteran actress, Kyeiwaa has followed the likes of Emelia Brobbey and Lil Win to also venture into music. The Ghanaian actress, born Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, has dropped a Gospel song she titles 'To mepono wo atamfo anim' meaning 'prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies'.

The thanksgiving song comes after the 52-year-old walked down the aisle with her missing but found rib at the ceremony which happened in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States of America (USA).



Kyeiwaa who now lives in the U.S has accompanied her new single with a music video shot by SKF TV USA.



The video shows excited Kyeiwaa singing her out to thank the almighty God as she continues to ask for His favour in her life.

Watch the video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.