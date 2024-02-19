Kyekyeku breaks down in tears as Vivian Jill gifts him GH¢10,000

Kyekyeku (in white) and Vivian Jill (far right in glasses)

Ghanaian comic actor, Bismark Ofori popularly known as Kyekyeku cried uncontrollably after actress, Vivian Jill contributed a whopping amount of GH¢10,000 to aid the premiering of his movie titled “1957.”

Kyekyeku, who was stunned by the amount of money, shed tears for a while after the funds were presented to him by Vivian Jill in support of his upcoming movie premiere.



Speaking after the presentation of the funds, Vivian Jill called on members of the public to contribute their quota to aid Kyekyeku in the premiering of his movie titled “1957” for him to regain his investment.



“I would plead with everyone to support our brother [Kyekyeku] because he invested a lot in this work. I believe that love and support help one to progress in life.



"So, everyone should come on board to help. On March 6, I would be seated at the venue to help him,” she said in a video shared by Ghanaian blogger Sikaofficial on his X page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



In response, Kyekyeku expressed gratitude to Jill for the gesture.

“I’m grateful and may God bless you for this kind gesture,” he said.



Watch the video below





Ghanaian comic actor Kyekyeku breaks down and weeps, as actress Vivian Jill surprises him with GH¢10,000 in support of the premiere of his movie “1957”.



pic.twitter.com/3dJ120RW8u — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 17, 2024

SB/BB