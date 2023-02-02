Kyiri Abosom blackmailed me with my naked videos and later leaked it - Wife recalls ordeal

Gospel singer, Princess Andrews

Princess Andrews, wife of Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has alleged that her husband has in his possession her naked photos, which have been circulated to some people in his church.

According to Princess, she has been blackmailed on different occasions by her husband.



She was shocked to the bone when the founder of the Life Assembly Worship Center sent the videos, which he claimed were his ticket to ruining her.



Her husband leaked the videos of her naked body to some church members.



Speaking in an interview with GhPage Media, the gospel singer disclosed that the videos in circulation were secretly captured by her housemaid.



"After delivering our twins, I was hospitalized. I became sick and was bedridden. Two weeks after my Cesarean section I wouldn't walk. That was the same period my husband started the GUM election campaign."

She added: "When I was on my sick bed at the hospital at Korle -Bu, my maid who was attending to me had set secret cameras that captured my nakedness. She videoed my naked body... after my recovery, my husband kept on blackmailing me with the videos any time I condemned his actions. I was taken by surprise when my husband sent me the video of my naked body."



Princess has disclosed why her husband leaked the videos following Osofo Kyiri Abosom's confession of cheating on his wife and fathering a child.



"He went and secretly tie the knot with another woman. His first marriage was with Dorcas, she was the leader of the Women's Fellowship at his church. This was before his secret marriage with two of our housemaids."



Princess Andrews, who is a gospel singer, has disclosed that the matter is before the court.



"After our separation, he sent my naked videos to some of our church members. Some of them contacted me after seeing the video...on February 7, we will appear before the Accra High Court," she announced.