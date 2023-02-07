Kyiri Abosom’s wife is a nobody - Counsellor Lutterodt

Counsellor Lutterodt wades into Osofo Kyiri Abosom's infidelity

Reverend Counsellor Lutterodt has said that Osofo Kyiri Abosom's ex-wife is a nobody after the pastor acknowledged divorcing her after engaging in adultery.

Speaking on Okay FM, the counsellor asserted that before their marriage, the preacher's wife was unknown to the general public.



“Every woman who marries a preacher knows that the Man of God is in the public space, and if anything happens, we (the public) talk about it.



“Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s wife is a nobody. She is a nobody, and I will explain. She was nobody until she became the wife of Kyiri Abosom, and for that matter, members of the church accorded her the respect of a First Lady,” he explained.



The counsellor also stated that rumours about Kyiri Abosom's marriage had been circulating among church members for quite some time and that he should have handled the situation with caution and haste instead of allowing people to gossip behind his back.



“Kyiri Abosom has been quiet for a long time, so he now had to pull the members out of the pull-pit. Because it affected the numerical numbers of the church. So address it,” he said.

After sharing his thoughts, he also said marriage on earth isn't ordained by God, and if it were, he would have approached God about the issues he has with his wife.



“There is no marriage on earth that God ordained. God did not ordain my marriage to my wife. I went in search of the woman. If God had told me to marry my wife, I would have made a mistake because I will take my marriage up to God every day.



“There is no break in my marriage. If you want a marriage to last, take a break out. I want to tackle Kyiri Abosom’s issue,” he added.



This comes after Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, announced his split from his wife on January 30, 2023.



According to him, many people were unaware of the fact that he and his wife had been separated for more than a year as a result of various factors, including adultery on his part.

"The whole of Ghana is watching me, and I wish to send a message across. You realise that my wife, Osofo Maame, no longer sits in her seat. It has been over a year since we last saw her in church. I have heard all the rumours and I want to say that she is no longer with us.



"Some years ago, she moved with several pastors, and they made allegations on the radio that I use evil spirit to operate my church. She later came to apologize, and I forgave her as a husband...it happened again, so I was very careful...she is once again out there, moving from one church to another," he explained.





ADA/BOG