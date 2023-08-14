LGBTQ: 'Americans must respect our culture' – Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Hamilton

Award-Winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has spoken on the LGBTQ debate that has since been trending in the country.

Speaking on the United Showbiz on Saturday, August 12, 2023, the “Mo Ne Yo” hitmaker stated that Ghana has rejected LGBTQ activities on its land as part of its culture, and as such, everyone including the United States should respect the country's decision.



“Everyone has something that makes them different, for us, it's our culture, beliefs, and ethics. If, as a nation, we agree that we don't want this to happen, we need to stand by that, and anybody who wants to do business with us and needs to do business with us will do business with us."



Her statement comes days after the current United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, cautioned that the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (Anti=LGBTQ Bill), which is being considered before parliament, may discourage American investors and lead to adverse effects on the country’s economy.



However, Diana Hamilton insists that if Ghana chooses to stand by the bill, investors will still trade with the country.

“If you go to the UK, you can't be married to two people because they have agreed on monogamy. And people go and do business with them. If you go to other countries, they also agree on other things. And people still go and do business with them. If this is what we believe in, if this is what we stand for, if this is what we have voted for, let's stand by that.” she stated.





