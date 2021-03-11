LGBTQ comments: MoG was misquoted, unfairly judged – Management

MogMusic in an interview had stated his willingness to work with members of the LGBTQ+ community

Management of award-winning gospel musician, Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye Yiadom known by his stage name, MOGmusic says some recent statements made by their artiste on LGBTQ+ has been misrepresented.

According to the management, their artiste is not a supporter of LGBTQ+ practice and that he had, by his statement, sought to show love to the community as proffered by Christian belief.



The gospel artiste in a recent interview with Joy Prime stated his willingness to work with persons of LGBTQ+ background.



“I don’t mind working with an LGBTQ person. They are people that need to be shown love.”



“If we are saying what they are doing is wrong the only way we can correct them is through love. But when we despise them and push them away, it is not going to bring any change, they will still keep on doing what they are doing” he said.



Following public reactions to the statement, his management in a release maintained that his statements have been misrepresented by the media to cast their artiste in a bad light in the public’s eye.

“MOGmusic, following the Christian principle of showing love to unbelievers, only sought to highlight the fact that the practice, which God abhors can be stopped by showing the people who are engaged in it, the same love and mercy God shows us and not that he supports LGBTQ+ practice,” portions of the statement read.



