LIVE UPDATES: 2021 VGMAs nominee list announcement

The announcement commences at 11 am

Hello and welcome to our comprehensive-text coverage of the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) nomination announcement.

On January 19, 2021, a call was made to artistes, music producers, beatmakers, instrumentalists, and stakeholders to submit their works which fall within the VGMAs calendar year - January 1 to December 31, 2020.



The VGMA Board and the research team, have been at work, rigorously sifting through, meticulously reviewing, and carefully analyzing over 1000 submissions; a verdict has been reached and a list is ready for unveiling, organisers of the event Charter House has said.



Approximately 6 weeks after entry submissions closed, the biggest event in the Ghanaian music and entertainment space announces the nominees today.



From 11 am to 4 pm, 3 categories will be announced every hour, on the hour.

This will be followed by a Nominees Announcement ceremony at 8 pm, where the final set of nominees will be unveiled.



Who gets nominated for which category? Stay with GhanaWeb and be updated.



