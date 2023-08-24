LIVE UPDATES: Trending hot gossips in Ghana

Ama Governor

Ama Governor shares law school results as she marks her 25th birthday



The YouTuber and former student of the Ghana School of Law who was denied a call to the Bar for breaching certain codes of the law profession shared her results from the law school as evidence of her distinguished knowledge of the law and her passion for the same. In total, Ama Governor scored 5A's,4B+'s, and a B.



It is very obvious that Ama is a very brilliant student and has a passion for the law.



Although she has been on a social hiatus, she shared s video on her official Instagram where she was spotted at the beach.



Ama was all smiles in a corset top and mini skirt dancing in the waves.

A lot of conversations are being held online concerning her call to the bar in the last few months and the Ghana School of Law is yet to come out with an official verdict.







