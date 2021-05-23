LIVESTREAMED: Date Rush on TV 3

The 7th episode of Date Rush season 5 is live.

The guys are back behind the podiums and will be waiting for the guys to take turns at their shot of winning a dating opportunity with one of them.



As usual, any lady appearing on the show tonight will have the opportunity to make a video presentation of her qualities after which the guys will decide to either of their rushes or keep it on as an indication of their interest in her.



After the guys are reduced down to just two, the lady will then decide a choice of who she will walk away with as her date.

Watch tonight’s episode below:



