LIVESTREAMED: Family and friends grace 1-week memorial service of late Kwadwo Akwaboah

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, family, friends, and seasoned Ghanaian musicians gathered at Trede Funeral Grounds for the 1-week memorial service for late Highlife legend, Kwadwo Akwaboah.

The hitmaker and senior keyboardist passed away on May 16 at the age of 60 after a short illness.



A host of Ghanaian musicians including Nicolas Omane Acheampong, Great Ampong, Strongman, and friends of the late singer's son, Akwaboah Jnr, graced the service to sympathize with the bereaved family.



Join the livestream of the memorial service in honour of the 'Awerekyekyere' hitmaker.:









