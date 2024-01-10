LIVESTREAMED: Final day as Chef Faila prepares last meal to end cookathon

Chef Faila

It's Day 10 of Failatu Abdul-Razak's attempt to break the Guinness World Record for a cook-a-thon.

Chef Faila, as she is affectionately known, has been cooking since January 1, 2024. Her attempt was initially expected to last for five days.



However, she extended it to ten days in her quest to break the record and set her own record with the mindset that it would be difficult for anyone to break.



Faila's husband, Captain Reginald Agyei earlier announced that the cook-a-thon will officially be coming to an end at 10 am on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.



Speaking to GhOne News, Captain Reginald Agyei stated that despite assurances from the medical team and Chef Faila herself that she is still healthy enough to proceed, the decision was made by the team to bring the Cook-a-thon to an end out of concerns for her health.



“I just want her to be safe. I don't want her overstressing herself. I'm an officer, so obviously I've trained officers and all. So I know the point where when you get out this point, we are not coming out.

“Right now, I can say on authority that we are calling it quits. She is okay. She's willing to continue. The medical team is saying she's okay, but the team myself, we think it's enough. By tomorrow, 10:00am. She's not happy about it, but this is a decision we have taken. She said she would listen to what we have to say,” he said.



