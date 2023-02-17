LIVESTREAMED: Funeral service of South African rapper AKA commences

The funeral service of the late South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, is currently underway at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, today, February 17, 2023.

This precedes a private burial ceremony which is scheduled for Saturday, February 17, 2023.



The family of the late rapper, friends, and colleagues in the entertainment industry have been duly represented at the solemn event which is currently streaming on social media channels.



AKA murdered in cold blood



AKA was shot dead outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, on February 11, 2023.



He was killed along with his close friend, the chef, and entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane.

The pair are thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of Forbes' birthday celebrations when they were shot.



The motive of the killing is however being investigated.



Watch the video below:







EB/WA