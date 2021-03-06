LIVESTREAMED: GTP Wear Ghana Fashion Festival 2021

Currently happening at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra is the presentation and display of some beautifully crafted authentic Ghanaian fabrics in fashion.

The virtual show, put together by ‘Mimmy Yeboah womenswear brand’ and GTP seeks to showcase virtually the creativity of 12 of Ghana’s top designers all using GTP fabrics.



About Mimmy Yeboah’s Wear Ghana Brand



Mimmy is a womenswear brand transforming Ghana’s current understanding of the fashion needs of the modern Ghanaian woman.

The brand apart from using clothing as a vehicle to challenge negative perceptions of African brands and products is also poised towards achieving world-class standards.



Watch the livestreaming below



