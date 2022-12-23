2
Menu
Entertainment

LIVESTREAMED: Grand finale of Next Gospel Star

Gospel Star Finalists The finalists of the next gospel star

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The final of the third edition of the Next Gospel Star is underway at the National Theatre.

Powered by Ceejay Multimedia the reality show seeks to unearth and reward gospel music talent in Ghana.

This year's final has Lauretta, Tilly, Eli, Grace, Jemina, Ohemaa, Charlotte and Abi as contestants for the big prize.

The winner of the grand finale walked away with various prizes including a cash prize, a recording deal and a travel package.

Watch the show below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo