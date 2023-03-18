4
LIVESTREAMED: MzGee hosts A Plus, Bullgod, others on United Showbiz

Sat, 18 Mar 2023

Weekly entertainment analysis programme United Showbiz is live with host, MzGee ‘presiding.’

Her guests this week include usual suspects Kwame A Plus, Bullgod and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.

Completing the set is Fred Nuamah and musician Sefa.

Watch a livestream of the show below:

