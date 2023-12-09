Entertainment

LIVESTREAMED: MzGee hosts Edem, Amenyah, A Plus, others on United Showbiz

Sat, 9 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

United Showbiz, the weekly entertainment news analysis programme is on.

Host MzGee is hosting six guests as they dissect the major industry issues.

Her panel includes usual suspects:

AA Plus

Ola Michael and

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Others include Edem, Harold Amenyah, Socrates and Mc Yaa Yeboah.

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
