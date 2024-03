Weekly entertainment analysis programme United Showbiz is live with host, MzGee ‘presiding.’

Her guests this week include usual suspects Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, MC Yaa Yeboah and Socrate Safo.



Completing the set are gospel musicians Jack Alolome and Gifty Adorye as well as industry palyer George Quaye.

Watch a livestream of the show below: