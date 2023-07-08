0
LIVESTREAMED: MzGee hosts Mzbel, Lutterodt, Vida Adutwumwaa and others on United Showbiz

Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Weekly entertainment analysis programme United Showbiz is live with host, MzGee ‘presiding.’

Her guests this week include usual suspects Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Socrate Sarfo and Mr Logic.

Completing the set is singer Mzbel, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt and entertainment critic Vida Adutwumwaa.

Watch the livestream below:

