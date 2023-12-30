LIVESTREAMED: MzGee hosts packed final edition of United Showbiz for 2023

Menu ›
Entertainment
Sat, 30 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
United Showbiz, the weekly entertainment news analysis programme is on.
Host MzGee is hosting six guests as they dissect the major industry issues.
Her panel includes the usual suspects:
A Plus
Mr. Logic
Bullgod
and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo
Others include Amanda Jissih, Vida Adutwumwaa and Mc Yaa Yeboah.
Two other year-in-review slots advertised include a chat with Daughters of Glorious Jesus and another with Jack Alolome, Rama Antwi and Perez.
Watch the livestream below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- LIVESTREAMED: MzGee hosts Edem, Amenyah, A Plus, others on United Showbiz
- Pokello is taking good care of our son; I would’ve been under pressure if she wasn’t – Elikem
- Elikem Kumordzie speaks on relationship with Pokello, feud with Sarkodie and others
- From reality TV shows to fame - These two Lynx Entertainment artistes share their story
- Lawyer Nti discloses what ‘kicked him’ out of ‘Kejetia vs Makola’ series, drove him into hiatus
- Read all related articles