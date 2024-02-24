LIVESTREAMED: MzGee marks 1st anniversary as United Showbiz host with multi-panel show

MzGee is host of United Showbiz

For the first time, UTV's United Showbiz programme will have four different panels separately interacting with host MzGee.

The arrangement is to mark the first anniversary since she took over hosting of the weekly entertainment analysis programme.



MzGee took over the show after the exit of pioneer host Nana Ama McBrown who moved to join Onua TV in the Media General stables.



United Television (UTV) is a Ghanaian 24-hour channel that showcases the cultural diversity of Ghana in its news coverage, local sitcoms and general content.



Its main medium of communication is the local language (Akan).

See the four flyers shared by UTV for the historic edition.







Watch the livestream below:



