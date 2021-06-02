LIVESTREAMED: Shatta Wale speaks on the state of the music industry

Award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale is addressing the nation on the state of the music industry.

The dancehall act who has been in and out of the industry for more than two decades now has intended to speak to the country at a time when the industry appears who be ready to blossom after it was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.



Shatta Wale himself took a leave from the showbiz scene about a week ago as he went to the United States for reasons which he is yet to reveal.



Details on what Shatta Wale would be speaking on remain sketchy as it’s the first time the Shatta Movement President is organizing such an address to the nation.

Shatta Wale who has worked with international acts like Beyoncé also has plans of releasing a new album this year and that could also be a key point in an address tonight



Watch the address below:



